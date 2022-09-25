Russia: Ukraine Uses ‘Kamikaze Drones’ to Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Islam Times - Russia says Ukraine is using “kamikaze drones” to attack the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, which has recently been under constant strikes, despite potential catastrophic consequences.

In a statement on Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces kept attacking the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. The ministry said at least eight “kamikaze drones” had been used to hit the facility’s area.Russian forces managed to shoot down all of the drones outside the territory of the plant, the ministry said.“Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at the territory of the [Zaporizhzhia] NPP with eight kamikaze drones were prevented. All Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down outside the territory of the nuclear plant,” said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, in the statement, TASS reported.Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. Russian forces seized the plant soon after Moscow launched its “special military operation” in the ex-Soviet country on February 24. Ukraine accuses Russia of storing heavy weapons in the plant. Moscow denies the allegation.The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, raising concerns of a potential Chernobyl-style nuclear incident. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of targeting the facility.Konashenkov also said radiation levels remain normal at Zaporizhzhia. Despite the attacks, Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant.