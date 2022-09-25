0
Sunday 25 September 2022 - 22:21

Russia: Ukraine Uses ‘Kamikaze Drones’ to Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant

Story Code : 1016159
Russia: Ukraine Uses ‘Kamikaze Drones’ to Hit Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant
In a statement on Sunday, Russia’s Defense Ministry said Ukrainian forces kept attacking the vicinity of Zaporizhzhia in southern Ukraine. The ministry said at least eight “kamikaze drones” had been used to hit the facility’s area.

Russian forces managed to shoot down all of the drones outside the territory of the plant, the ministry said.

“Attempts by the Armed Forces of Ukraine to strike at the territory of the [Zaporizhzhia] NPP with eight kamikaze drones were prevented. All Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles were shot down outside the territory of the nuclear plant,” said the official representative of the Russian Defense Ministry, Lieutenant-General Igor Konashenkov, in the statement, TASS reported.

Zaporizhzhia is the largest nuclear power plant in Europe and among the 10 largest in the world. Russian forces seized the plant soon after Moscow launched its “special military operation” in the ex-Soviet country on February 24. Ukraine accuses Russia of storing heavy weapons in the plant. Moscow denies the allegation.

The plant has come under fire repeatedly in recent weeks, raising concerns of a potential Chernobyl-style nuclear incident. Both Ukraine and Russia accuse each other of targeting the facility.

Konashenkov also said radiation levels remain normal at Zaporizhzhia. Despite the attacks, Ukrainian staff continue to operate the plant.
Comment


Featured Stories
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
West Seeking Prolonged Ukraine War to Weaken Russia: Lavrov
23 September 2022
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
EU’s Borrell Promises New Anti-Russian Sanctions
22 September 2022
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
Iran, Russia, Turkey Discuss Syria Crisis in New York Meeting
22 September 2022