Sunday 25 September 2022 - 22:30

India Calls Structure of UNSC 'Anachronistic and Ineffective'

“The call for reformed multilateralism with reforms of the (UN) Security Council at its core enjoys considerable support among UN members. It does so, because of the widespread recognition that the current architecture is anachronistic and ineffective,” he said during his address at the 77th session of the UN General Assembly on Saturday.

Jaishankar spoke in favor of the regions and countries that have been long denied a voice from the council’s side.

“It is also perceived as deeply unfair, denying entire continents and regions a voice in a forum that deliberates their future.”

He also explained that India is prepared to take up greater responsibilities, but it seeks at the same time to ensure that the injustice faced by the global south is decisively addressed.

“Our call is to allow serious negotiations on such a critical matter. To proceed sincerely they must not be blocked by procedural tactics.”

He also criticized the UN for its way of dealing with terrorism. “The UN responds to terrorism by sanctioning its perpetrators, those who politicize the UNSC 1267 sanctions regime. Believe me they (UN) advance neither their own interests nor indeed their reputation.”

On reforms within the UN, Jaishankar said India believes multi-polarity, re-balancing, fair globalization, and reformed multilateralism “cannot be kept in abeyance.”

The Indian official also touched on the war in Ukraine, saying that it is "in our collective interest to work constructively, both within the UN and outside, in finding an early resolution to this conflict.”

He added that India clearly advocates for development and for cooperation, and that this is not the era to engage in war or conflict.

Earlier, German chancellor, Olaf Scholz protested the current state of the UN and demanded changes and reforms in the structure of the Security Council.

Also, Prime Minister of Portugal, Antonio Costa, asked for the expansion of the UNSC in the UN General Assembly, calling for the inclusion of India, Brazil and the African continent in the UNSC.

Previously, Abdullah Shahid, president of the UNGA, had called for the acceleration of reforms in the Security Council, arguing the council should reflect the current geopolitical reality of the world.
