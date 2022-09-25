0
Sunday 25 September 2022 - 22:33

All New Russian Territories to Be Under State’s Protection: Lavrov

"The entire territory of the Russian Federation, which is confirmed and can be further confirmed in the Russian Constitution, is certainly under the state’s full protection," Lavrov said, TASS reported.

Russia will unequivocally respect the results of the referendums that are being held in the Donetsk and Lugansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR) as well as in the liberated areas of the Kherson and Zaporozhye Regions, he noted, adding, "As (Russian) President (Vladimir) Putin said, we will certainly respect the results of these democratic processes."

"All laws, doctrines, concepts, and strategies of the Russian Federation apply to its entire territory," he stressed.

Lavrov reminded that all situations, when Russia can use nuclear weapons, are clearly specified in the country’s military doctrine.

"As for the Russian Federation, the president and other Kremlin representatives have stated this on numerous occasions, we have our nuclear security doctrine, it is a document available to the public, everything is written down in it. I invite you to look once again at absolutely clearly specified cases when our use of nuclear weapons is allowed," Lavrov stated.
