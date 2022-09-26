IRGC Strikes Terrorists’ Positions in KRG Again

Islam Times - The Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) Ground Force carried out a fresh round of attacks on the positions of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan Region on Monday.

The IRGC artillery and drone units have employed smart and precision-strike weapons to hit the gathering bases as well as the training and operational centers of the terrorist groups stationed in the Iraqi Kurdistan Region.

The first stage of the attacks began on Saturday, September 24, after terrorists’ move to ignite riots and unrest along border cities west of Iran.

The move by IRGC Ground Force to hit Iraqi-based Komalah and Democrat terrorist groups came after illegal entry by these groups’ armed teams into the Iranian border cities.

The IRGC said in a statement on Saturday “the Iranian forces have shown decisive response to recent days’ aggression by the anti-revolution terrorist groups against borderlines and a number of border bases.”

The statement said, “These terrorists - who are backed by the global arrogance and are based in the Iraqi northern region – were forced to flee the country after accepting heavy casualties.”

The IRGC underlined that Iran on many occasions has warned officials of the Iraqi Kurdistan Region about the terrorist groups’ activities in the region but they have failed to pay necessary attention to the warnings and take proper measures to prevent terrorist moves.

It also underlined that the operation by the Iranian forces was part of efforts to ensure durable security along borders and punish criminal terrorists.

The statement further underscored that the operation will continue until the Iraqi Kurdish officials accept their responsibilities under the international regulations and their legal duties.

The IRGC also asked civilians and local people in northern Iraq to avoid anti-Iran terrorist groups’ bases.

The IRGC Ground Force launched the new round of artillery and drone attacks against terrorists in northern Iraq on Monday morning.