Al-Quds Neighborhoods Stormed by Israeli Forces in New Escalation

Islam Times - Israeli forces stormed the At-Tur and Silwan neighborhoods of al-Quds, the occupied holy city, and cracked down on the Palestinian residents.

According to the Palestinian Ma'an news agency, Israeli troops conducted raids throughout the neighborhood, arresting Palestinians and throwing teargas canisters at them.

In Silwan, the forces conducted a raid on Ein Al-Lawza, blocking the entrance, assaulting its Palestinian residents, and using teargas against them.

The Israeli regime has warned that "thousands" of its police officers will be deployed throughout al-Quds during the upcoming holidays, which fall on September 29 this year.

Also on Sunday, the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas' spokesman Abdul-Latif al-Qanu urged Palestinians to converge on the compound in great numbers to confront expected violations of the site by the settlers.

He said the settlers were going to stage "the most serious and extensive violation" of the compound since 1948, when the Israeli regime occupied Palestine in a heavily Western-backed war. The pending storming of the compound by the settlers would amount to "a new stage of Judaization" of the site, he added.

The Palestinian resistance, he added, would not back down on its "responsibility" concerning what happens at the holy compound either.

Qanu repeated Hamas' call on Palestinians to "defend" the compound against Israeli violations, saying the occupying regime "solely" bears responsibility for whatever, which was going to happen at the site.

The swoops happened on Sunday, ahead of the Jewish holidays. Illegal Israeli settlers are expected to commit more violations of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound—third Islam's holiest site, located in al-Quds' Old City—during the holidays.