0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 10:39

Al-Quds Neighborhoods Stormed by Israeli Forces in New Escalation

Story Code : 1016217
Al-Quds Neighborhoods Stormed by Israeli Forces in New Escalation
The swoops happened on Sunday, ahead of the Jewish holidays. Illegal Israeli settlers are expected to commit more violations of the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound—third Islam's holiest site, located in al-Quds' Old City—during the holidays.
 
According to the Palestinian Ma'an news agency, Israeli troops conducted raids throughout the neighborhood, arresting Palestinians and throwing teargas canisters at them.
 
In Silwan, the forces conducted a raid on Ein Al-Lawza, blocking the entrance, assaulting its Palestinian residents, and using teargas against them.
 
The Israeli regime has warned that "thousands" of its police officers will be deployed throughout al-Quds during the upcoming holidays, which fall on September 29 this year.
 
Also on Sunday, the Gaza Strip-based Palestinian resistance movement of Hamas' spokesman Abdul-Latif al-Qanu urged Palestinians to converge on the compound in great numbers to confront expected violations of the site by the settlers.
 
He said the settlers were going to stage "the most serious and extensive violation" of the compound since 1948, when the Israeli regime occupied Palestine in a heavily Western-backed war. The pending storming of the compound by the settlers would amount to "a new stage of Judaization" of the site, he added.
 
The Palestinian resistance, he added, would not back down on its "responsibility" concerning what happens at the holy compound either.
 
Qanu repeated Hamas' call on Palestinians to "defend" the compound against Israeli violations, saying the occupying regime "solely" bears responsibility for whatever, which was going to happen at the site.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022