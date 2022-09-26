0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 11:00

Germany Not to Send Battle Tanks to Ukraine: Chancellor

Scholz said last week in an interview with The New York Times when asked why his country will not send battle tanks to Ukraine: It is “a very dangerous war.”
 
“We are supporting Ukraine,” Scholz added. “We are doing it in a way that is not escalating to where it is becoming a war between Russia and NATO because this would be a catastrophe.”
 
Scholz has refused to provide Ukraine with Leopard battle tanks or Marder infantry fighting vehicles, which Ukrainian officials have repeatedly asked for.
 
So far, Berlin has pledged over 700 million euros’ worth of military aid, or about $678 million, to Ukraine, including a modern air defense system. It has also sent multiple rocket launchers, sophisticated artillery and dozens of antiaircraft guns.
