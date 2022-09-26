0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 12:21

Poll: US Voters Trust Republicans to Handle Crime Better Than Democrats

Story Code : 1016236
Poll: US Voters Trust Republicans to Handle Crime Better Than Democrats
Crime surpassed abortion among people’s concerns, granting GOP members the highest lead on the issue in over 30 years, Sputnik reported.
 
When asked which political party they trust to do a better job handling key issues, respondents answered 52% in favor of the Republican Party when it comes to crime, compared to 38% for Democrats.
 
The results of the survey, which were released on Sunday, indicated that the economy, education and inflation topped the issues that voters consider "highly important" as US midterms loom, followed by crime and abortion, as well as immigration and climate change.
 
Fox News quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Republicans’ 14-point advantage over Democrats among respondents on the issue of crime is the highest it has been since 1991.
 
Crime and support for law enforcement remains a crucial topic among voters across the US, as crime levels soar in cities nationwide.
 
Last month’s poll by Pew Research also showed that about sixty percent of voters consider crime a major issue in the run-up to the November midterm elections.
 
The independent organization Council on Criminal Justice found that apart from murders and shootings, many other types of crime, particularly property offenses, are on the rise in the US. Thefts and robberies in major cities increased by around 20 percent in the first half of 2022, after falling or plateauing the previous two years, according to the Council.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022