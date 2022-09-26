Poll: US Voters Trust Republicans to Handle Crime Better Than Democrats

Islam Times - US citizens trust Republicans more than Democrats to resolve crime, a new ABC/WaPo poll revealed.

When asked which political party they trust to do a better job handling key issues, respondents answered 52% in favor of the Republican Party when it comes to crime, compared to 38% for Democrats.

The results of the survey, which were released on Sunday, indicated that the economy, education and inflation topped the issues that voters consider "highly important" as US midterms loom, followed by crime and abortion, as well as immigration and climate change.

Fox News quoted unnamed sources as saying that the Republicans’ 14-point advantage over Democrats among respondents on the issue of crime is the highest it has been since 1991.

Crime and support for law enforcement remains a crucial topic among voters across the US, as crime levels soar in cities nationwide.

Last month’s poll by Pew Research also showed that about sixty percent of voters consider crime a major issue in the run-up to the November midterm elections.

The independent organization Council on Criminal Justice found that apart from murders and shootings, many other types of crime, particularly property offenses, are on the rise in the US. Thefts and robberies in major cities increased by around 20 percent in the first half of 2022, after falling or plateauing the previous two years, according to the Council.

Crime surpassed abortion among people’s concerns, granting GOP members the highest lead on the issue in over 30 years, Sputnik reported.