Turkish FM Says Putin Is Considering Returning to Talks with Ukraine

Islam Times - Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said that Russian President Vladimir Putin told Turkish leader Tayyip Erdogan about the possibility of returning to negotiations with Ukraine, but on the new conditions that have appeared.

The Turkish foreign minister added that every day it becomes more difficult, RIA Novosti reported.

"In the course of negotiations with our president, Mr. Putin announced the possibility of returning to negotiations with Kiev, but on new conditions that have appeared," Cavusoglu said at a press conference in Tokyo.

According to Cavusoglu, the Russian leader voiced this during negotiations with his Turkish counterpart on the sidelines of the SCO summit in Samarkand .