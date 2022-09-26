0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 21:22

UAE Signs Deal to Supply Germany With Gas, Diesel

Story Code : 1016315
UAE Signs Deal to Supply Germany With Gas, Diesel
Emirati industry minister Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber called it a "landmark new agreement" that "reinforces the rapidly growing energy partnership between the UAE and Germany" as he signed the deal, which was witnessed by Chancellor Olaf Scholz, the UAE's state news agency WAM reported.
 
Scholz is on a visit to the UAE, where he met with Emirati President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al-Nahyan. The German leader said he "welcomed" the "energy security" agreement, WAM added.
 
As part of the deal, the UAE will provide "an LNG cargo for delivery in late 2022, to be used in the commissioning of Germany’s floating LNG import terminal at Brunsbuettel," a North Sea port, the statement added.
 
UAE state oil company ADNOC completed its first ever direct diesel delivery to Germany earlier this month, and will "supply up to 250,000 tons of diesel per month in 2023," it said.
 
The German leader is touring the Gulf in the hope of sealing new energy deals to replace Russian supplies and mitigate the energy crisis resulting from Moscow's military operation in Ukraine.
 
On Saturday, Scholz met in Jeddah with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman [MBS], and later Sunday he was due to fly to gas-rich Qatar to hold talks with Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani.
 
His trip to Qatar comes one day after France's TotalEnergies signed a new $1.5 billion deal to help expand Doha's natural gas production. Scholz said such projects were "important."
 
"We have to ensure that the production of liquefied gas in the world is advanced to such an extent that the high demand that exists can be met – without having to fall back on the production capacities in Russia that have been used so far," he said.
Comment


Featured Stories
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
OMCT: Saudi Blockade on Yemen Amounts to Torture
24 September 2022
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
Hezbollah Threats Change Game Rules in Contested Gas Field
23 September 2022
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
Iran To Join Drills with Russia And China
23 September 2022
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
Raisi to Guterres: UN Should Be Organization of Nations Rather than Organization of Powers
23 September 2022