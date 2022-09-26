0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 21:26

President Aoun, Energy Minister Discuss Improvement of Power Supply

Story Code : 1016317
After the meeting, Minister Fayyad said he briefed the President on the progress that we are working for, especially in the electricity, oil and gas sector.
 
“We will have a virtual meeting tomorrow with the Iraqi party to work on the issue of specifications which delayed the arrival of one of Iraqi fuel shipments to Lebanon. I hope that this problem will be resolved after tomorrow’s meeting, and we obtain the remaining Iraqi fuel shipments, which amount to 190,000 tons, which we hope will arrive in the next two months, and then we will discuss with the Iraqis the issue of renewing the agreement to obtain fuel.”
 
“At the same time, His Excellency the President was briefed on the positive results of the technical delegation’s visit to Iran, as Iran committed itself to providing a donation of fuel to Lebanon, which could, with Iraqi fuel, increase the power supply hours to reach 8 or 10 hours per day. We will now work with the Iranian side on the issue of specifications of the needed fuel.”
 
I also had a phone call with the Algerian Minister of Oil, who expressed Algeria’s desire to support Lebanon in the issue of fuel, and invited me to visit Algeria to discuss this file, and this is what I will do in the second or third week of next month, Fayyad stated.
