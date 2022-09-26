In Meddlesome Remarks; Trudea Says Canada Will Sanctions Iran’s Morality Police

Islam Times - Canada will be placing sanctions on dozens of Iranian individuals and entities, including the country’s morality police over the death of an Iranian woman.

Trudeau announced the sanctions Monday but did not name the individuals or entities, Global News reported.

The sanctions came as the US Treasury also announced similar sanctions on Iran a couple of days ago.

Iran has witnessed incidents of street violence over the past few days in the wake of the death of a 22-year-old woman, Mahsa Amini, in hospital after she was detained by police.

Despite clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, violent protests led to attacks on security officers and acts of vandalism against public property as well as ambulances and police vehicles.

Immediately after Amini’s death, Raeisi ordered Iranian Interior Minister Ahmad Vahidi to investigate the details of the incident with “urgency and precision” and to submit a report on the results.

A special committee has been established to investigate different aspects of Amini’s death.

Police released CCTV footage of the moment she fell to the ground, dismissing allegations of any physical violence against the victim. Police also said Amini lost her life due to heart failure.

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said in an interventionist statement that Ottawa intends to sanction several Iranian officials and institutions, including Morality Police.