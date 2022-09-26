0
Monday 26 September 2022 - 22:54

Blinken: US Allocates $457.5 mn to Ukrainian Law Enforcement Agencies

Story Code : 1016326
Blinken: US Allocates $457.5 mn to Ukrainian Law Enforcement Agencies
"The United States today committed an additional $457.5 million in civilian security assistance to enhance the efforts of Ukrainian law enforcement and criminal justice agencies to improve their operational capacity and save lives as they continue to help defend the Ukrainian people, their freedom, and their democracy from the Kremlin’s brutal war of aggression," Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement.

"The United States stands side-by-side with the Ukrainian people and remains committed to supporting a democratic, independent, and sovereign Ukraine," he added.

Washington's new financial assistance to Kyiv came as the United States and its other allies have put all-around economic, weapons, and information support to this country since the beginning of the conflict between Russia and Ukraine.
