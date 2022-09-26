Islam Times - Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday refrained from commenting on US statements that there would be a "consequential response" to the use of nuclear weapons by Russia in Ukraine, if any, and that effects would be "catastrophic".

"I am leaving it without comment," Peskov said, when asked about Russia's position on the threat warnings from Washington.On September 17, US President Joe Biden said that Washington's response to the allegedly possible use of nuclear weapons by Moscow would be "consequential."Last Sunday, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken also told the CBS News broadcaster that Washington had developed a plan of actions in the event that Russia uses nuclear weapons. The US official threatened Moscow with "catastrophic" effects, but did not go into details.Meanwhile, he said that there are no decisions on the table at the Kremlin at the moment on closing Russian borders.Last week, several news outlets reported that Russia may close state borders due to the partial mobilization."I don't know anything about that," he added."There are no decisions on this matter at this point," Peskov said when asked if he can confirm the reports.Similarly, there have been no decisions on imposing martial law in several Russian regions, the spokesperson noted.On September 21, Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a partial military mobilization. According to Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu, Russia's mobilization resources total 25 million people, while the partial mobilization requires only 1% of that number, or about 300,000 reservists.