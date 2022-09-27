0
Tuesday 27 September 2022 - 09:19

Russia Detains Japanese Consul on Spying Charge

Story Code : 1016389
The consul was released after a few hours of detention by the Russian agency.

For its part, Tokyo has lodged a "strong protest" about the detention and signaled it may retaliate, Japan's Chief Cabinet Secretary Hirokazu Matsuno told a media briefing on Tuesday.

The FSB said the consul, Motoki Tatsunori, was declared persona non grata after he was caught "red-handed" receiving secret information on the effects of Western sanctions on the economic situation in Russia's far east.

It said the classified information, which also concerned Russia's cooperation with an unnamed Asia-Pacific country, had been obtained in return for a "monetary reward."

Moscow has protested to Tokyo over the consul's actions through diplomatic channels, it said.

Japan's top government spokesperson Matsuno said Moscow took the consul into custody in an "intimidating manner" blindfolding and restraining him, which was "a clear violation of the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations."

"The detained consul was not engaging in any illegal activity," Matsuno said, adding the Japanese deputy foreign minister told the Russian ambassador to Japan that Tokyo "needs to take equivalent steps" and demanded a formal apology from Moscow.

The released consul has had no problem with health conditions and will depart Russia by Wednesday, Matsuno said.
