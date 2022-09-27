0
Tuesday 27 September 2022 - 10:01

Two Daesh Militants, Iraqi Soldier Killed in Diyala

Story Code : 1016401
Two Daesh Militants, Iraqi Soldier Killed in Diyala
An army force clashed with Daesh militants during an operation to hunt down the terrorists near Himreen Lake, about 80 kilometers north-east of the provincial capital Baquba, killing one soldier and injuring two others, according to Captain Mohammed al-Timimi of the Iraqi army, Xinhua reported. 

The clashes ended after Iraqi helicopter gunships were called in to carry out airstrikes on Daesh positions, the Iraqi army Captain added.

Despite repeated military operations in the Diyala province, remnants of Daesh terrorists are still hiding in some rugged areas near the border with Iran and the sprawling area extending from the western part of the province to the Himreen mountain range, including Himreen Lake north of Baquba, which is located some 65 kilometers north-east of Baghdad.

Since the defeat of Daesh in 2017, the security situation in Iraq has improved. Its remnants, however, have since melted into urban areas, deserts, and rugged terrain, carrying out frequent guerilla attacks against security forces and civilians.
Comment


Featured Stories
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022