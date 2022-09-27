US Drifting toward Geopolitical Disaster

Islam Times - At present, the United States may be facing a "perfect storm" of worsening political polarization at home and increasingly aggressive enemies abroad, reported The Hill in mid-September.

The United States saw its decline in this century in the realms of military strength, economic power and internal cohesiveness, and the principal cause has been a series of self-inflicted wounds -- most notably, two long, debilitating foreign wars, said the report.The wars, "despite immense economic commitment, ended disastrously and left a legacy of failed leadership, political polarization and vastly diminished American credibility worldwide," it said, Xinhua reported."Showing that we apparently have learned nothing from our mistakes in Iraq and Afghanistan, the United States has wholeheartedly led the NATO alliance into a proxy war against Russia in Ukraine," the report noted.Once again the country is "entering a potentially protracted conflict with no clearly stated objectives or viable exit strategy, yet definitely consuming vast amounts of NATO money and weaponry," it added.