Martyr Soleimani’s Family Appreciates Raisi’s UNGA Speech

Islam Times - The family members of Martyr Lt. Gen. Qassem Soleimani met with the Iranian President on Monday afternoon, appreciating the speech Sayyed Ebrahim Raisi delivered at the United Nations General Assembly [UNGA] in New York.

During the meeting, Martyr Soleimani’s family considered drawing the attention of the world public opinion to the school of Gen. Qassem Soleimani as one of the most important functions of the president's speech at the United Nations.Raisi, for his part, has sternly criticized the Western media for attempting to provide a distorted perception of realities of the world to their audience, saying every effort must be made to prevent this from happening.He also criticized the enemies of the Islamic Republic for making attempts to distort realities through Western media outlets."Today, the hegemonic system, which relies on its media empire, is trying to change the definition of terrorism and pass itself as the hero of the fight against terrorism," Raisi said.The President said Martyr Soleimani has turned into one of the symbols of the Islamic Establishment, adding that's why the enemies bear grudges against him.During his speech at the UNGA 77th annual session in New York last Wednesday, Raisi called for the prosecution of former US president Donald Trump, stressing that Iran will pursue the assassination of the country's top anti-terror commander General Qassem Soleimani.He noted how, thanks to General Soleimani's commandership, Iran managed to frustrate the plots that were aimed at manipulating the contours of the regional countries.The assassination, directly ordered by Trump, occurred near Baghdad airport on January 3, 2020. It also killed Soleimani’s companions, including the deputy commander of Iraq's anti-terror Popular Mobilization Units [PMU], Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis.Both Soleimani and al-Muhandis were highly revered across the Middle East because of their key role in fighting the ISIL terrorist group in the region, particularly in Iraq and Syria.