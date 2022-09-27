Slams Western Countries for Supporting Terrorists

Islam Times - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan slammed European countries on Tuesday for harboring terrorist organizations.

“As the nests of terror are destroyed, members of terrorist organizations openly set up camps for themselves in some countries,” he said, Anadolu Agency reported.“The murderers who shed the blood of our citizens are embraced in almost every country in Europe, particularly in the Lavrion camp in Greece. They can walk around freely by waving their arms," Erdogan told a meeting in the capital Ankara.Erdogan's comments came just one day after a police officer was killed and another was injured in a PKK terror attack on a police station in Turkey's southern Mersin province.Terrorists pose a threat to the peace and security of Western countries that protect terror groups, Erdogan warned, adding that he expects all countries, particularly Turkey's neighbors, to take necessary counter-terrorism measures."The increasing protection of terrorists by western countries is, first of all, a threat to their peace and security. Remember, the snake will eventually bite the hand outstretched to it. The place of the terrorist is not the streets, but the courts and prisons, where they will pay for the blood they have spilled," he added.