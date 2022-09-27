Two Organized Riot Teams Arrested in Northern Iran

Islam Times - The Intelligence Organization of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) said in a statement on Tuesday that it had identified and arrested two organized riot teams in the northern Iranian province of Gilan.

The two teams of 12 people identified and apprehended by the IRGC's Intelligence Organization were seeking to recruit and organize individuals for malign activities through secret meetings, the statement read.It also stated that the teams were apprehended before they could carry out any operation, despite their plans to attack sensitive government and law enforcement facilities and re-ignite violent protests across Gilan Province.In the past few days, Iranians have held rallies across the country to deplore the acts of vandalism and desecration of Islamic sanctities by foreign-backed rioters, following the death of a young Iranian woman named Mahsa Amini in a hospital days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran.The protesters carried placards and chanted slogans in condemnation of the crimes committed by the rioters, who set fire to the Holy Quran, mosques, and the national flags and forcefully removed women’s headscarves on the streets.Despite Iranian officials’ clarification on the circumstances surrounding Amini’s death, the protests soon turned violent, with rioters attacking ambulances, police officers, and Islamic sanctities, among others.Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said on Saturday that those who have disrupted the security and peace of the country will be dealt with “decisively.”