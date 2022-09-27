Israeli Enemy Closes Gaza Crossings, Gaza Officials Protest

Islam Times - The Israeli enemy tightened noose on the blockaded Gaza Strip, closing all its crossings during the Jewish holidays.

The crossings closure, which represent lifelines for the Gazans, leave detrimental economic repercussions, as Palestinian workers lose around one million dollars during this period.In this regard, Hamas members of the Palestinian legislative council held a protest in Gaza, demanding holding the Zionist officials accountable.Hamas legislators called on the Egyptian mediators to warn the enemy of the outcomes its hostile measures against Al-Aqsa Mosque, urging cancellation of normalization deals between some Arab regimes and the Zionist entity.