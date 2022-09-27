Preliminary Results Show Major Support for Unification with Russia

Islam Times - The referendums on joining Russia that is taking place in the Donbas People's Republics of Donetsk and Luhansk, as well as in the Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, are being held amid the continued Ukrainian bombardment of territories held by Russia, Sputnik reported.

As the referenda in the Donbas republics, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions on accession to Russia enter their final day, the turnout in the Lugansk People's Republic, the Donetsk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson region stands at 86.89%, 83.61%, 66.43% and 63.58% correspondingly.The referendums are being held amid persistent shelling by Ukraine.On Sunday, Ukrainian troops, on a tip-off from NATO's intelligence service, shelled a hotel in the center of Kherson, where journalists were staying. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, including former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Zhuravko.Monday saw several attacks, against Kherson in particular, where at least one person was killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the pier of a civilian ferry across the Dnieper River in the center of the city.Casualties also included four people injured, including a woman with critical wounds.A referendum requires more than 50% of registered voters to cast a ballot for it to be valid.Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as Russia-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the country among those voting on the Russian territory.With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of the Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.