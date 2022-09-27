0
Tuesday 27 September 2022 - 22:11

Preliminary Results Show Major Support for Unification with Russia

Story Code : 1016508
Preliminary Results Show Major Support for Unification with Russia
As the referenda in the Donbas republics, Zaporizhzhia, and Kherson regions on accession to Russia enter their final day, the turnout in the Lugansk People's Republic, the Donetsk People's Republic, Zaporizhzhia, and the Kherson region stands at 86.89%, 83.61%, 66.43% and 63.58% correspondingly.

The referendums are being held amid persistent shelling by Ukraine.

On Sunday, Ukrainian troops, on a tip-off from NATO's intelligence service, shelled a hotel in the center of Kherson, where journalists were staying. As a result of the attack, two people were killed, including former Ukrainian lawmaker Oleksiy Zhuravko.

Monday saw several attacks, against Kherson in particular, where at least one person was killed in a Ukrainian missile strike on the pier of a civilian ferry across the Dnieper River in the center of the city.

Casualties also included four people injured, including a woman with critical wounds.

A referendum requires more than 50% of registered voters to cast a ballot for it to be valid.

Moscow on Monday released the first results of the referendums on the accession of the Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) and the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), as well as Russia-controlled Kherson and Zaporizhzhia regions to the country among those voting on the Russian territory.

With 14.22% of the protocols processed, 97.91% of voters in Russia have supported the accession of the DPR to the country.

Meanwhile, 97.82% of people have supported the entry of the LPR into Russia, according to the results of processing 12.56% of the protocols.

With 18% of the votes counted at Russian polling stations, 98.19% of people supported the entry of the Zaporizhzhia region into Russia.

According to the results of processing 14% of the protocols, 96.97% of voters in Russia favored the entry of the Kherson region into the country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
North Korea Fires Ballistic Missile: Report
25 September 2022
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
US Warns China against Aiding Russia’s War in Ukraine: State Department
24 September 2022
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
Israel Does Not Believe in ’Peace’: Abbas
24 September 2022
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
Sudan’s Burhan Says to Visit ‘Israel’ If Invited
24 September 2022