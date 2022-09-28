0
Wednesday 28 September 2022 - 08:56

US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East

Story Code : 1016563
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
The package, which includes HIMARS launcher systems and counter drone and radar systems, will be the latest installment in US lethal aid and weaponry for Ukraine amid its fights with Russia.

According to Iranian News Agency after a five-day referendum, several Ukrainian regions voted overwhelmingly in favor of joining Russia.

The voting was held in Ukrainian regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as well as the southern region of Kherson, and the southeastern region of Zaporizhzhia.

The regional officials there said huge majorities have voted in favor of integration into Russia, Reuters reported.

Kiev and its Western allies described the votes as "sham", with Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky saying he would rule out negotiation with Russia after the referendum.

US President Joe Biden also condemned the referendums and vowed the United States would never recognize the results.

According to the officials, 99.23 of the voters in Donetsk, 98.42 percent in Luhansk, 87.05 percent in Kherson, and around 93 percent of residents in Zaporizhzhia approved of their regions' integration into Russia.

The vote harked back to a similar referendum held in 2014, during which Ukraine's Crimea peninsula voted to join Russia.

Besides the new $1.1 billion American arms package, the United States has also approved sending Ukraine a total of eight National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile System (NASAMS) so far.

The arms are part of a larger, more than $15 billion US "security assistance" to Ukraine since Russia began its military operation on Feb. 24.
Comment


Featured Stories
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
Islamic Republic Supporters Confront MKO Rioters Outside Iran’s Embassy in UK
26 September 2022
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
UK Defense Spending to Double to £100bn by 2030, Says Minister
26 September 2022
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
Senator: US Military Using Tool That Captures 93% of the Internet
24 September 2022
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
Iran’s IRGC Ground Force Launches Artillery Attack on Terrorist Bases in Northern Iraq
24 September 2022