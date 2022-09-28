Sadr’s Supporters Clash with Iraqi Security Forces Trying to Storm Parliament

Islam Times - Supporters of Iraq’s controversial cleric Muqtada al-Sadr attempted on Wednesday to storm Baghdad’s Green Zone government area as the Iraqi parliament held a session on the resignation of its speaker.

Sadr loyalists attempted to advance past security forces guarding the parliament, before being confronted by riot police, Al Jazeera reported.Backers of the firebrand Iraqi cleric threw stones at security forces as they were trying to make their way to the parliament.The confrontation between the security forces and al-Sadr’s supporters comes almost a month after they breached Baghdad's heavily fortified "Green Zone" and occupied parliament. More than 30 people died in the worst violence Baghdad had seen for years, before al-Sadr ordered his supporters to withdraw.Analysts say through protests, Sadr wants to demonstrate he’s still politically relevant. The strategy, however, is a very dangerous game which can plunge the country into civil strife, they have warned.