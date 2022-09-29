Iran Strikes Terrorists’ Bases in Northern Iraq, Inflicting Heavy Losses on Them

Islam Times - Iran's Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) has once again targeted on Wednesday bases of separatists terrorists who are based in Iraq’s semi-autonomous Kurdistan region.

The IRGC Ground Force, using precision-strike missiles and combat drones, pounded the positions of Komala Party terrorist group, in the northern Iraqi region, inflicting heavy losses on them.No further detail has been revealed yet.Since September 24, the IRGC has been launching daily raids on positions of the terrorists holed up in Iraqi Kurdistan.Following the first of the military attacks, the Iranian military force said in a statement that it gave a decisive response to the terrorists’ infiltration of the Iranian border and attacks on a number of security posts there.It said the IRGC took action after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials failed to adopt an appropriate measure and did not pay due attention to numerous warnings against the deployment and activity of mercenaries and terrorists hostile toward the Islamic Republic.The terrorists in northern Iraq are reported to have been largely involved in a series of deadly riots in Iran by sneaking armed elements and cashes of weapons to support groups of thugs behind violence in Iranian cities.Exploiting protests over the death of an Iranian woman in police custody, thugs and rioters engaged in bloodshed, acts of vandalism, and desecration of Islamic sanctities inside Iran.Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.Back in May, the IRGC struck and demolished positions of terrorist groups operating near the country’s western borders in Iraq’s northern Kurdish regional capital of Erbil.Also in September last year, the IRGC launched an attack in northern Iraq, where it destroyed four bases belonging to hostile groups.