US Rejects Being Involved in Nord Stream Sabotage

Islam Times - The idea that the United States was somehow involved in the apparent sabotage attacks against the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines is preposterous, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said on Wednesday.

"The idea that the United States was in any way involved in the apparent sabotage of these pipelines is preposterous. It is nothing more than a function of Russian disinformation," Price asserted during a press briefing, Sputnik reported.Price also declined to comment on reports that the CIA had weeks ago warned Germany about possible attacks on the Nord Stream 1 and 2 gas pipelines."I'm not in a position to speak to any intelligence or any intelligence that may have been passed to Germany or any other ally," he told reporters.Russian Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said that US President must answer whether the US was involved in Nord Stream damage or not.