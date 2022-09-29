US Army Transfers more Equipment to its Bases in Syria

Islam Times - Local sources reported that the US army transferred a large number of weapons, ammunition, and military equipment to their illegal bases in Syria.

The sources added that the US army transferred the military equipment from Iraq to Syria through the illegal Al Waleed border crossing. The governments of Baghdad and Damascus consider border crossing illegal.A US convoy consisting of 33 cars and trucks carrying weapons and equipment entered Syrian soil, moving toward the US bases in the northeast of Hasakah, local sources told SANA.A US military cargo plane carrying weapons also landed at Kharab al-Jir military airport, the sources added.Earlier this month, the US Army transferred new military equipment, including armored vehicles, from Syria to its bases in Iraq.Local sources in northeastern Syria on September 6th reported the transfer of new US military equipment to Iraq.The equipment, which included 20 armored vehicles, entered northern Iraq through the Al Waleed border crossing in Syria's Al-Hasakah province. The governments of Baghdad and Damascus consider border crossing illegal.The US entered Syria in September 2014 under the pretext of fighting ISIL terrorists, and until now, it continues its illegal presence in this country without having a specific role in destroying the terrorist group.Damascus has repeatedly called the United States an occupier in letters to the United Nations and the Security Council and protested against the violation of its territorial integrity.