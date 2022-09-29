0
Thursday 29 September 2022 - 08:08

US Army Transfers more Equipment to its Bases in Syria

Story Code : 1016721
US Army Transfers more Equipment to its Bases in Syria
The sources added that the US army transferred the military equipment from Iraq to Syria through the illegal Al Waleed border crossing. The governments of Baghdad and Damascus consider border crossing illegal.

A US convoy consisting of 33 cars and trucks carrying weapons and equipment entered Syrian soil, moving toward the US bases in the northeast of Hasakah, local sources told SANA.

A US  military cargo plane carrying weapons also landed at Kharab al-Jir military airport, the sources added.

Earlier this month, the US Army transferred new military equipment, including armored vehicles, from Syria to its bases in Iraq.

Local sources in northeastern Syria on September 6th reported the transfer of new US military equipment to Iraq.

The equipment, which included 20 armored vehicles, entered northern Iraq through the Al Waleed border crossing in Syria's Al-Hasakah province. The governments of Baghdad and Damascus consider border crossing illegal.

The US entered Syria in September 2014 under the pretext of fighting ISIL terrorists, and until now, it continues its illegal presence in this country without having a specific role in destroying the terrorist group.

Damascus has repeatedly called the United States an occupier in letters to the United Nations and the Security Council and protested against the violation of its territorial integrity.
Comment


Featured Stories
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022