0
Thursday 29 September 2022 - 10:21

Academics Call on UK Gov’t to Help Release Saudi Rights Activist

Story Code : 1016745
Academics Call on UK Gov’t to Help Release Saudi Rights Activist
Shehab, 34, is a well-known activist who has called for women's rights in Saudi Arabia.

She was arrested in January 2021 and sentenced in August to 34 years in prison, followed by a 34-year travel ban, for her peaceful activity on Twitter, supporting women’s rights, basic freedoms and prisoners of conscience in the country.

Almost 100 individuals from the University of Leeds, where Shehab was doing a PhD in dental hygiene, have signed the letter to Truss.

"Despite their constant rhetoric of reform and support for women’s rights, the Saudi authorities have shown themselves to be hellbent as ever on crushing any form of peaceful dissent – and western leaders’ embrace of Mohammed bin Salman makes them feel empowered to do so," the letter said, referring to the Saudi de-facto ruler, known as MBS, who was appointed as prime minister this week.

The academics asked Truss to help secure British consular access to Shehab and help secure her immediate release, nulling her conviction and condemning her imprisonment by the Saudi authorities.

"Salma should be looking forward, like us, to the new academic year, instead of languishing behind bars for the ‘crime’ of tweeting her legitimate opinions. She must be freed, reunited with her family, and allowed to finish her PhD in the UK," the letter added.

Shehab is the mother of two young children.

ALQST, a Saudi rights group based in London, said that Saudi authorities should "immediately and unconditionally release Salma al-Shehab and other prisoners of conscience detained for their peaceful activism, and to drop all charges against them."

In August, an alliance of more than 30 rights groups called on the international community to pressure Saudi authorities to release Shehab, days after a court imposed a prison sentence on her.

Since taking de-facto control of the kingdom in 2017, MBS has overseen a widespread crackdown on dissent, even as he pushed a number of nominally liberalizing reforms.

Hundreds have been executed, with 120 executions carried out so far in 2022 alone. In March, the kingdom executed 81 men in its largest single mass execution in decades.
Comment


Featured Stories
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
EU States Can’t Agree on Russian Oil Sanctions
27 September 2022
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
Politico: Ukraine Has Another Threat to Deal With
27 September 2022
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
Syria FM at UN: Unlawful Foreign Presence in Syria Must End Immediately
27 September 2022
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
Zelensky Reveals How Much US Pays Ukraine
26 September 2022