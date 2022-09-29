Bahrain’s Model of Human Rights: Sheikh Abduljalil Al-Miqdad Denied Medical Care, Assaulted inside Jaw Prison

Islam Times - As part of Al-Khalifa’s continuous crackdown on political detainees, Sheikh Abduljalil al-Miqdad revealed that he has been assaulted at Bahrain’s notorious Jaw Prison en route to a medical appointment.

Al-Miqdad, 62, is the founder of a Shia opposition political group in Bahrain. He has been in prison for 11 years and is serving a life sentence for his role in the 2011 uprising.He was due to be transferred out of the notorious Jaw Prison on Tuesday for an external medical appointment. Still, before the transfer he was told that a doctor would not be present, al-Miqdad recounted in a phone call with Sayyed Ahmed al-Wadaei, director of advocacy at the Bahrain Institute for Rights and Democracy [BIRD].He said he would not attend the appointment if there were no doctors, therefore, asked by a prison officer to sign a statement, declaring that he was rejecting medical treatment, but al-Miqdad refused.His refusal to sign the statement was met with aggression, he told the rights group, adding that a group of officers attempted to beat him while verbally abusing him.Other officers intervened and stopped the physical assault before he was returned to his cell, he said."This is a violent assault attempt without any exaggeration," al-Miqdad said. "The reason is revenge, aggression, injustice, and targeting."According to BIRD, al-Miqdad has been subjected to "deliberate medical negligence," despite suffering a range of health conditions, including chronic headaches, swelling in his leg which restricts his movement, cataracts in his eyes, and a slipped vertebrae disc.In his phone call with the rights group, he also held the UK government accountable for this situation urging it to pressure Manama to stop human rights abuses."I hold the UK government responsible for this situation because they defend and protect [the Bahraini authorities]," he said. "They should stop promoting human rights if this is how they are acting. Aren't we humans? Their eyes were blinded by oil and their ears were shut by interests so let them move away from human rights."Official government data reveals that UK government funding for Bahrain more than doubled this year.Jaw Prison, where al-Miqdad is being held, is the largest long-stay male prison in Bahrain. Located in the village of Jaww on the southeastern coast of Bahrain, the prison has an official maximum capacity of 1,201, but rights groups estimate at least 2,700 inmates are being held there. Most are classified as political prisoners held in connection with their anti-government activism during the Arab Spring uprisings in 2011.