Palestinian Child Dies during Israeli Forces Chase in Occupied West Bank

Islam Times - A Palestinian boy from the central part of the occupied West Bank has lost his life after falling from a high place while running away from Israeli police forces who were chasing him, medical sources say.

They added that the frightened minor ran away from Israeli soldiers as they chased him and other students after leaving their school. Rayyan subsequently fell from a high place and died.

The Palestinian boy’s father, Yaser, also said Israeli troops chased his son to their house, adding that Rayyan's heart stopped beating because he was apparently so scared.

He noted that he put his son in his car and rushed to hospital but was stopped half way by Israeli soldiers, who checked his son. They let him drive on after they had made sure he was dead.

The development comes hours after Israeli forces arrested 28 Palestinians from various parts of the occupied West Bank during overnight operations.

Local and security sources, requesting anonymity, said Israeli troops rounded up 18 Palestinians in multiple raids across the occupied al-Quds district, including the Occupied City of al-Quds.

Gun-toting soldiers detained two Palestinians, including a former prisoner, and ransacked the houses of their families in Biddu town, located 6 kilometers (3.7 miles) northwest of al-Quds.

Heavily-armed Israeli police forces also raided the al-Quds neighborhood of at-Tur, and detained seven Palestinians – a couple along with their three children besides two sisters.

Undercover police, dressed in civilian clothes, detained another Palestinian from al-Issawiya neighborhood.

The sources confirmed that police detained seven others, including at least two minors from Silwan, Sheikh Jarrah and Wadi al-Joz neighborhoods.

A convoy of Israeli military vehicles stormed Beit Ummar town, and soldiers rounded up another Palestinian there.

They also rounded up four others, including two minors from the southern part of al-Khalil city and two youths in the course of confrontations in the vicinity of al-Shuhada Street checkpoint.

Moreover, a resident of Askar refugee camp, located on the outskirts of Nablus city, was detained during skirmishes with Israeli troops at Huwwara checkpoint.

Three people were also detained after Israeli forces raided Sir town, located 18 kilometers south of Jenin.

Soldiers detained another Palestinian and seized his motorcycle at the junction leading to Rummanah village.

Israeli soldiers manning Jaba’ checkpoint also stopped and detained a Palestinian at the site.

Israeli forces have recently been conducting overnight raids and killings in the northern occupied West Bank, mainly in the cities of Jenin and Nablus, where new groups of Palestinian resistance fighters have been formed.

More than 150 Palestinians have been killed by Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied territories since the start of the year, including 51 in the besieged Gaza Strip during Israel’s three-day onslaught in August.

More than 30 of those killed were either from Jenin or were killed in the Jenin region.

Palestine's official Wafa news agency, citing medical staff at Beit Jala Governmental Hospital, reported that 7-year-old Rayyan Yaser Suleiman was admitted to hospital after his heart had stopped beating. Attempts to revive him failed, and he was officially pronounced dead soon afterwards.