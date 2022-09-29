‘Israel’ Tests Karish Rig Pipelines

Islam Times - ‘Israeli’ KAN broadcaster reported that a process to test the safety of the pipelines of the Karish Rig is expected to kick off next week amid essential progress in the communication to solve the current maritime dispute between Lebanon and the Zionist occupation entity.

The testing process will last for several weeks in which extracting gas won’t start before its end, the broadcaster added. Hence, the safety of the platform and the natural gas extraction system will be tested.KAN insisted that the subject of reporting is not about the extraction of natural gas, but the counterflow of this natural gas from the shore to the platform to test the operating systems.According to ‘Israeli’ political officials, the weeks of testing will provide yet another timeframe to reach an agreement on the maritime border with Lebanon ahead of starting to extract gas from the field.