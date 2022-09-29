‘Israel’ Tests Karish Rig Pipelines

The testing process will last for several weeks in which extracting gas won’t start before its end, the broadcaster added. Hence, the safety of the platform and the natural gas extraction system will be tested.
KAN insisted that the subject of reporting is not about the extraction of natural gas, but the counterflow of this natural gas from the shore to the platform to test the operating systems.
According to ‘Israeli’ political officials, the weeks of testing will provide yet another timeframe to reach an agreement on the maritime border with Lebanon ahead of starting to extract gas from the field.