Friday 30 September 2022 - 07:58

Dozens Martyred in Afghan Capital Explosion

Story Code : 1016900
The explosion struck Kaj Education Centre in Dasht-e-Barchi, a mainly Hazara neighborhood in the west of the Afghan capital.

The blast was confirmed by city police and the interior ministry. The exact numbers of victims have not been released.

Security teams have been dispatched to the scene to investigate the incident, said interior ministry spokesman Abdul Nafy Takor.

A mock entrance exam was reportedly taking place at the time of the attack. Several men attacked the center, local media reported, with one reportedly detonating a suicide belt inside a classroom.

No side immediately claimed responsibility for the attack, the latest in a steady stream of violence since the Taliban seized power in Afghanistan just over a year ago.

Daesh [Arabic for terrorist ‘ISIS/ISIL’ group] — a top rival of the Taliban — has previously targeted mosques and worshippers, especially Shia Afghans, in terrorist attacks.

Dasht-e-Barchi has seen numerous attacks since the Taliban takeover.

Six people were martyred in an attack on a high school in the area in April. In May 2021, 85 people were martyred in a bombing at a girls' school in the neighborhood.

Afghanistan’s Hazara minority are often prime targets of terror attacks and face persecution from the active terrorist outfits in the country.
