Friday 30 September 2022 - 08:03

Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country

Story Code : 1016903
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
In a speech he delivered marking Iran’s National Firefighters’ Day in Tehran on Thursday evening, Raisi went on to say that: “The enemies have been moving forward in their miscalculation to fight the Islamic Iran over the past 43 years. They imagine that Iran is like some weak countries that submit to their dominance, but Iran instead is the land of the brave and powerful people who don’t allow the enemy to seize control of this nation and the prominent achievements of its people through their conspiracies, ploys, and discord.”



“Our people have thwarted the enemies’ conspiracies as they did previously. The enemies must learn that they won’t succeed in front of this people who will always strongly defend their nation and regime,” Raisi also said.

The celebration of the National Firefighters’ Day was held in the 12,000-seat Sports Hall of Azadi Stadium in the Iranian capital city, Tehran.
