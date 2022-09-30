0
Friday 30 September 2022 - 09:57

IRGC's Response to Terrorists, Decisive and Crushing

Story Code : 1016920

The IRGC precision-guided missiles and suicide drones hit the main headquarters of Kumaleh, Democrat, and PAK (Kurdistan Freedom Party) terrorist outfits, which caused new damaged and casualties for them.

The string of attacks on the terrorist outfits' positions began on September 24, as they tried to create unrest and insecurity in the border cities of Iran.

IRGC's Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada Base in West Azerbaijan Province in Northwestern Iran has launched artillery and drone attacks on the positions of terrorist outfits based in northern Iraq, media sources reported on Monday, September 26.

According to the statement, in the latest attacks, the identified centers, and headquarters of the terrorists, who were following the mission of producing and supporting the recent evils, came under heavy fire.

"This operation will continue until the complete disarmament of the terrorist groups, and we ask the central government and the government of the northern region of Iraq to show more seriousness in their responsibilities towards the Islamic Republic of Iran as a neighbor," the IRGC reiterated.
