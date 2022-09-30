US to Never Recognize Russia's Claims on Ukraine: Biden

Islam Times - US President Joe Biden stated on Thursday that the US would "never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine's" sovereign territory.

Giving remarks on the US- Pacific Island Country Summit, Biden stressed that Moscow's move is a blatant violation of the Charter of the United Nations, which aims to maintain international peace and security.“The United States, I want to be very clear about this, United States will never, never, never recognize Russia's claims on Ukraine sovereign territory," Biden said, according to USNews.The sanctions are expected to target "individuals and entities inside and outside Russia that provide support to this action," the White House said on Wednesday.Finally, Biden thanked the Pacific Island leaders for their stance on global issues and leadership concerning the Ukrainian crisis.