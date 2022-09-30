0
Friday 30 September 2022 - 20:43

HRW Urges EU to Denounce ‘Israeli’ Apartheid at Association Council Meeting

Story Code : 1017019
HRW Urges EU to Denounce ‘Israeli’ Apartheid at Association Council Meeting
The EU and its member states should also press the ‘Israeli’ authorities to end the crackdown on Palestinian civil society, according to HRW.

“European officials should know they’ll be shaking hands with representatives of a government committing crimes against humanity and that has outlawed prominent civil society groups challenging these abuses,” said Omar Shakir, Palestine director at Human Rights Watch.

“Pretending it’s business as usual with ‘Israel’ amid escalating repression sends the message that EU condemnation is worth little more than the paper it’s written on.”

The EU-‘Israel’ Association Council is a forum aimed at facilitating political dialogue and strengthening cooperation with the Zionist entity. The last Association Council meeting was held in 2012 and further gatherings were paused after the Zionist regime authorities objected to the EU’s position regarding West Bank settlements.

Several Palestinian, European, and international nongovernmental organizations, as well as 47 Members of the European Parliament, have raised serious concerns around the Association Council meeting.

The meeting also comes just weeks after ‘Israeli’ occupation authorities raided and ordered the closing of the offices of seven prominent Palestinian civil society organizations, some of which receive funding from the EU and its member states. The Zionist regime authorities moved to shutter the Palestinian rights groups despite statements by the EU and a number of its member states dismissing their allegations against the organizations.

Additionally, in August, 49 Palestinians in Gaza, including 17 children, were martyred during the latest ‘Israeli’ attack against the besieged enclave. The Tel Aviv regime’s 15-year-long closure of Gaza has deprived its more than 2 million residents of opportunities to better their lives and devastated the economy, with 80 percent of the population now reliant on humanitarian aid.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022