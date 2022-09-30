0
Friday 30 September 2022 - 21:36

Iran Condemns Western Statement on Terrorist Bases’ Attack

Story Code : 1017037
Iran Condemns Western Statement on Terrorist Bases’ Attack
Nasser Kan’ani on Friday condemned the statements issued by some countries including Germany and the United States on attack of Iran’s Armed Forces to the base of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region which fomented recent domestic riots in Iran.

He reiterated that Iran reserves its right to defend its national security against acts of aggression from any territory and resolutely opposes any terrorist act.

Iran’s  Islamic Revolution Guards Corps (IRGC) targeted the positions of terrorist groups in Iraq’s Kurdistan region with missiles and drones on Sep. 28.

Several members of these terrorist separatist groups have been reportedly killed in the new round of missile and drone attacks by IRGC.

Unfortunately, the countries that issued the statement, while violating their international responsibility in fighting terrorism, continued their regrettable habit of selective and discriminatory behavior and at the same time they issue such unilateral statements that are against the interventions and violation of the sovereignty of the countries, he added.

IRGC’s Hamzeh Seyed al-Shohada launched a number of 73 surface-to-surface ballistic missiles and dozens of destruction drones to Iraq’s Kurdistan region which were precisely struck the terrorist positions and targets and led to their complete destruction.

Earlier on Monday, the IRGC’s Ground Force launched artillery and drone attacks against terrorist bases and pounded the gatherings, training camps, and operations rooms of terrorist groups in the Iraqi Kurdistan region with smart and precision-strike weapons.

Iran has on countless occasions warned Iraq’s Kurdistan that it will not tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along its northwestern borders, saying the country will give a decisive response should those areas become a hub of anti-Islamic Republic terrorists.
Comment


Featured Stories
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
US Preparing new $1.1bn Arms Package for Ukraine as Referendum Held in East
28 September 2022
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
Zelensky Says Won’t Negotiate with Putin After Ukraine Regions Vote to Join Russia
28 September 2022
MBS Named as Saudi PM
MBS Named as Saudi PM
28 September 2022
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
Seoul Reluctant to Get Dragged into Taiwan Conflict
27 September 2022