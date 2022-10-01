Ranking IRGC Officer Martyred in Southeast Iran

Islam Times - The commander of the Islamic Revolution Guards Corps intelligence department in Iran’s southeastern province of Sistan and Balouchestan was martyred after he was shot near the Makki Mosque of Zahedan, the provincial capital.

After the eruption of riots in Zahedan on Friday morning, a crowd of anti-revolution elements gathered near the Makki Mosque and started to fire shots.The security forces were immediately deployed to the scene, but the commander of the IRGC intelligence department of Sistan and Balouchestan, Seyed Ali Mousavi, was sadly shot in the chest and taken to the hospital, a statement said.The commander succumbed to his injuries and was martyred in the hospital on Friday evening.On Friday noon, armed outlaws attacked three police stations in Zahedan, caused panic and fired shots at Police station No. 16 in the city.In other parts of the provincial capital, rioters set tires and garbage containers ablaze, while armed gunmen stormed a bakery in another region.Moreover, the rioters set fire to a fire truck, an emergency medical service center, and a number of other locations. The attempts to foment chaos in the city have failed as the security forces brought the situation under control.