0
Saturday 1 October 2022 - 08:50

Hackers Target UK Intelligence Agency Website

Story Code : 1017094
Hackers Target UK Intelligence Agency Website
The website of MI5, Britain’s domestic spy service, was briefly taken down by a DDoS attack

The website of UK domestic intelligence agency MI5 was briefly taken offline by a distributed denial of service (DDoS) attack on Friday, according to Reuters, citing a BBC report. The culprits have not been named and it is unclear whether they have been identified.

This is not the first time that the infrastructure of the British security services has been compromised. In 2009, a group called Team Elite allegedly infiltrated the MI5 website to log visitors’ identities and retrieve years of their browsing history. While the vulnerability was quickly patched, London was appalled that “potentially highly classified information as the names of secret agents and informants embedded in criminal groups might have been accessible to unknown civilians.

MI5’s website was also reportedly taken offline in 2012 by the hacking group Anonymous as part of an online protest against the UK government’s treatment of WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange. 
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022