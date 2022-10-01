0
Saturday 1 October 2022 - 09:47

Moscow Slams Ukraine's NATO Bid as Request to ‘Hasten Start of World War III’

"[Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky wants to speed up NATO membership. Great idea. He just begs NATO to hasten the start of World War III," Medvedev wrote, TASS reported.

The politician stressed that in his opinion "the guy [Zelensky] has clearly had enough of it". Medvedev complained that US President Joe Biden said he did not recognize the fact that the new territories had opted to join Russia.

"It is strange that he remembered about us. However, it's a shame. We could have found a good place to open an American consulate in the new subjects of the Russian Federation," Medvedev said ironically.

 
