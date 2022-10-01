Top Commander Warns of Decisive Response to US Action Against Iranian Drones

Islam Times - Chief of Staff of the Iranian Armed Forces Major General Mohammad Hossein Baqeri warned the United States against cooperation with anti-Tehran terrorists, and stressed that any hostile move by Washington against Iranian drones will receive Tehran's crushing response.

"If Americans carry out any action against Iranian drones, the Armed Forces of the Islamic Republic of Iran will respond to their hostile measure," Major General Baqeri said on Friday.The remarks come as the US Central Command (CENTCOM) claimed on Wednesday that it had downed an Iranian military drone near Erbil.Maj. Gen. Baqeri highlighted that Iran is only launching a "harsh" military campaign against "separatist terrorists", adding, "For now, we do not have any action against Americans [on agenda]."The Iranian Armed Forces have "complete and precise" information about US bases in Harir, Erbil, and Duhok, he noted.The Americans' claim of downing an Iranian military drone proves that the US is cooperating with anti-Iranian terrorists and separatists, the military official said, adding that they should know that Iran reserves the right to retaliate over their recent action."We will deal with it at a proper time and place," he stressed.The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has in recent days launched a series of aerial raids on the positions of Iraqi Kurdistan-based terrorist groups.The operation came after the illegal entry of armed teams linked with the Kurdish terrorist groups into the Iranian border cities in recent days.Iran's military announced in a statement that the IRGC took action after the Kurdistan Regional Government (KRG) officials failed to take appropriate measures and ignored numerous warnings against the deployment and activity of mercenaries and terrorists hostile toward Tehran.The Iranian Armed Forces, specially the IRGC, have repeatedly warned that they will never tolerate the presence and activity of terrorist groups along the Northwestern border and will give strong and decisive responses in case of anti-security activities.The IRGC has on countless occasions attacked and destroyed terrorist hideouts in the Kurdistan region with artillery fire, missiles and drones.Military officials warn of Tehran’s continued attacks against the strongholds of anti-revolutionary groups in the region, specially the Iraqi Kurdistan region. They threatened the Americans that their bases in the region should also be abolished and not be used as an anti-revolutionary center.