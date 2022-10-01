0
Saturday 1 October 2022 - 20:42

China Orders State Banks to Get Ready for Massive Dollar Dump

Story Code : 1017183
China Orders State Banks to Get Ready for Massive Dollar Dump
The simultaneous dumping of the US dollar and purchasing of the yuan are expected to avoid further drops in the Chinese currency, which is currently on track for the biggest annual loss versus the greenback in nearly three decades. So far this year, the yuan has dropped over 11% against the dollar.

The unnamed source told the agency that the scale of this round of dollar selling to defend the weakening yuan is expected to be “rather big.”

China’s offshore yuan, which moves in lockstep with onshore yuan, saw a rebound of around 200 pips on the news. The trading volumes of offshore yuan account for about 70% of all yuan FX trades globally, dwarfing the volumes traded on the mainland.

The intervention scheme reportedly involved primarily using state lenders’ dollar reserves, while the total amount of selling is yet to be determined, since moves in the Chinese currency typically depend on dollar movements and the tightening policies pursued by the US central bank. 

In 2015, the Chinese authorities burned through $1 trillion of its official FX reserves to support the yuan after a one-off devaluation of 2%, which roiled global financial markets.

Earlier this week, Beijing ordered China’s local banks to revive a yuan fixing tool that was abandoned two years ago, as the monetary authorities tried to steer and defend the weakening currency.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022