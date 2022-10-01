Sayyed Nasrallah: New Lebanese President Can Never Defy Resistance, Iran is Stronger than Ever

Islam Times - Hezbollah Secretary General Sayyed Hasan Nasrallah highlighted on Saturday the US move of sending a written proposal that sums up their mediation principles to the concerned officials in Lebanon, describing it as a positive step on the way of reaching a peaceful solution to the dispute with the Zionist enemy over the demarcation of the maritime borders.

Addressing a memorial service of late cleric Sayyed Mohammad Ali Al-Amin held in Shaqra town, southern Lebanon, Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that Hezbollah supports the Lebanese authorities tasked with taking the appropriate decision regarding the maritime borders and the negotiations with the US mediator.His eminence emphasized that any US-Israeli concessions in the negotiations are attributed to Lebanon’s power represented by the Resistance, not the generosity of Washington and Tel Aviv.Sayyed Nasrallah indicated that when Lebanon obtains its maritime rights and resources, it will be able to cope with its economic crisis and will never be in need of international aids.Relying on the national unity, strength and unity, the Lebanese can extract the maritime gas, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who highlighted the role of political, media and military struggle in order to obtain the nation’s rights.Hezbollah Secretary General deemed as important the parliament ‘s session to elect a new president, adding that what happened proved that none of the political parties and alliances possess the majority.Calling for electing a new president imminently, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that the lawmakers must never elect a president who plans to challenge the ResistanceSayyed Nasrallah also underlined the importance of forming a new government regardless of the development of the presidential elections file.Sayyed Nasrallah called on the Lebanese authorities to uncover the truth about the “death boats” which are carrying the illegal immigrants into their demise, offering condolences to the families of the martyrs who were killed when their boat capsized off syria’s Tartus.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah thanked the Syrian authorities which exerted much effort to rescue some of the immigrants and return the bodies of the martyrs.Hezbollah Chief said that the US administration has pushed Ukraine to fight Russia, highlighting Washington’s rejection of Zelemsky’s request to join NATO.USA wants Ukraine and Europe to fight Russia in order to reap the fruits and gains of the confrontation, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.The Islamic Resistance Leader noted that ISIL was eradicated as a ruling system, not as a terrorist group, adding that the US forces have always moved the defeated militants from the areas they withdraw from to Afghanistan.Sayyed Nasrallah added that ISIL terrorists commit every week a horrible crime by sending suicide bombers to kill the innocent civilians, adding that the international community, media outlets and social media websites disregard such atrocities.His eminence noted that the vague death of an Iranian woman caused a global outcry which disregarded the death 50 martyrs few days earlier.Sayyed Nasrallah added that the international move comes in the context of targeting the Islamic Republic and its regime, adding that vague incidents are utilized in order to reach this end.Hezbollah Leader recalled the US involvement in establishing, funding, training and supporting ISIL terrorist group which had committed heinous atrocities in Lebanon, Syria, Iraq, Afghanistan and other countries.Sayyed Nasrallah reiterated that Iranian role in the axis of resistance is central, adding that the Islamic Republic has been being targeted since the Islamic Revolution emerged victorious and citing the assassination of its politicians and scientists, the Gulf-funded and globally supported war which lasted for eight years, and the media incitement which addresses the Iranian youths by using hostile Persian websites.His eminence stressed that the United States of America cannot wage a war against the Islamic Republic because Iran is a powerful nation, and the US sanctions have failed to reach any considerable results.Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the latest lie promoted by the hostile media about the medical conditions of Imam Sayyed Ali Khamenei before his eminence attended in person Arbaeen mourning ceremony and exposed their claims.After the vague incident, hundreds or thousands of protesters participated in certain demonstrations, and the international media, according to Sayyed Nasrallah who added that, when millions of Iranian took to streets in support of the Islamic Republic, the international media resorted to silence and voiced frustration.Sayyed Nasrallah affirmed that Iran is a very powerful nation and the Iranian people are committed to Islam and Prophet Muhammad (PBUH), calling for watching the scenes of the major events, including the visit to Imam Rida (P) Holy Shrine and the funeral of the former Head of IRGC Al-Quds Force Commander martyr General Qassem Suleimani to realize the reality of the Iranians.Hezbollah Secretary General reassured Iran’s lovers that the Islamic Republic is more powerful than ever, calling for calming down despite all the circulated rumors.Iran faced and overcame much more dangerous incidents, thanks to its faith in God, wise leader and generous people, according to Sayyed Nasrallah.Sayyed Nasrallah noted that the Western and Gulf media outlets have always promoted grudge against the Islamic Republic, addressing the Iraqi people particularly.Stressing that he would not interfere in the Iraqi issues, Sayyed Nasrallah warned the Iraqi’s against demonizing Iran.Based on Hezbollah’s 400year relation with the Islamic Republic, Sayyed Nasrallah stressed that Iran does not want anything from the regional peoples.Sayyed Nasrallah added that Iran makes sacrifice for the sake of the Iraqis, recalling how Iran supported Iraq upon the invasion of ISIL terrorist group.Sayyed Nasrallah asked, “How would a normal human look with amiability at Saudi which dispatched 5000 suicide bombers to kill men, women and children in Iraq and antagonizes Iran which did everything to protect Iraq from the terrorists and liberate it from the US occupation?Anyone who promotes that Iran has colonial schemes in Iraq is a liar and traitor, Sayyed Nasrallah stressedSayyed Nasrallah also asked, “Had not it been for the Islamic Republic of Iran after Camp David deal and the geopolitical changes, where would Lebanon, Palestine and Al-Quds have been?”“Had not Iran supported the regional countries in face of ISIL terrorist group, what would have happened in Lebanon, Iraq, and Syria?”Sayyed Nasrallah addressed those who bet on the Americans, underlining that US rejection of Ukraine’s request to join NATO in order to let the Ukrainians fight alone.Sayyed Nasrallah had started his speech by condoling with the honorable members of Al-Amin family, Shaqra town locals, and all the Lebanese and Muslims on the loss of this beloved father, late Sayyed Mohammad Ali al-Amin.“The late scholar, Sayyed Muhammad Ali Al-Amin is an ascetic, pious and expert scholar who reminds you of the righteous predecessors.”Sayyed Nasrallah added that Sayyed Al-Amin joined Imam Sayyed Moussa Al-Sadr in his political and jihadi struggle in Lebanon and was one of founders of the Supreme Islamic Shiite Council in Lebanon.Sayyed Nasrallah called for collecting the ancient documents that perpetuate our history which has been so far just imagined, underlining the importance of religious contributions in this regard.Sayyed Nasrallah added that Sayyed Al-Amin has always supported the Resistance in face of the Israeli enemy and the terrorist groups in the region, adding that the late scholar has always appreciated the role of the Resistance in sustaining peace, calm and pride in Lebanon.Sayyed Al-Amin established the Islamic Studies Institute in Tyre City in order to prepare new scholars among whom was the former Hezbollah Secretary General Martyr Sayyed Abbas Al-Moussawi.Sayyed Nasrallah underscored that Sayyed Al-Amin realized the danger posed by the takfiri groups since its beginning of the terrorist scheme in Syria in 2011.In this regard, Sayyed Nasrallah recalled the confessions made by the US Senator Richard Black who said that US has used proxies in Syria to overthrow the government and plunder the natural resources in order to starve the Syrians and eradicate all the forms of life.