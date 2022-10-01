0
Saturday 1 October 2022 - 21:39

Afghan Women Protest after School Attack in Kabul

Story Code : 1017194
Afghan Women Protest after School Attack in Kabul
On Friday morning, a suicide bomber blew himself up in the study hall of Kaj Education Center in Dasht-e-Barchi, a mainly Hazara neighborhood west of the Afghan capital Kabul.

The neighborhood is an area where most residents are Afghan Hazara Shiites, who have been the target of brutal suicide attacks by terrorist groups and ISIS in recent years.

According to the Afghan police, 19 people were killed in Friday's incident, but the United Nations has put the death toll at 24.

On Saturday, dozens of Afghan women gathered in front of a hospital in Dasht-e-Barchi where some of the injured and victims of the attack are hospitalized, chanting, “Stop Hazara genocide, it’s not a crime to be a Shiite”.

ISIS terrorist group claimed responsibility for the attack hours after the explosion in the center.

The Hazara community, the poorest of the country’s ethnic groups, accounts for about 22 percent of Afghanistan’s population. Its members have been targeted in several large-scale kidnappings and killings across Afghanistan in the past.

In May last year, at least 85 people – mainly girl students – were killed and about 300 wounded when three bombs exploded near their school in the Shiite-dominated Dasht-e-Barchi neighborhood of Kabul.

In October 2020, ISIS admitted to attacking an educational center in the same area that killed 24 people, including students.

In May 2020, the group was blamed for a bloody attack on a maternity ward of a hospital in the same neighborhood that killed 25 people, including new mothers.

ISIS has a foothold in eastern and northern Afghanistan, particularly in Nangarhar, which is regarded as its base in the war-torn country. It has recently claimed responsibility for several attacks across Afghanistan.

Since returning to power, the Taliban have pledged to provide security for minority groups in Afghanistan. However, Amnesty International said Friday's attack is a reminder of the utter inability and failure of the Taliban to protect the lives of the people of this country.
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022