Putin Congratulates Xi Saying Beijing, Moscow Develop All-Round Partnership

Islam Times - Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent greetings to Chinese President Xi Jinping on China's National Day, saying Beijing and Moscow will develop all-round partnership despite the complicated international situation in different areas, the Kremlin said on Saturday.

"Russian-Chinese relations are developing dynamically in the spirit of all-round partnership and strategic interaction. Despite the complicated international situation, we are cooperating successfully in the most diverse areas, pooling our efforts to build a more democratic and equitable world order and to counter modern threats and challenges," the statement read, Sputnik reported.Putin reaffirmed Moscow's readiness to continue the bilateral dialogue and close joint work with Beijing for the benefit of the friendly nations of Russia and China, the statement also said.The Russian president wished good health, prosperity and success in holding the upcoming 20th National Congress of the Chinese Communist Party.Earlier, Putin held talks with Xi on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit in the Uzbek city of Samarkand.