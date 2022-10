Islam Times - Saudi Arabia’s Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan received a phone call from US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, the Kingdom’s foreign ministry said on Saturday, according to regional media reports.

During the call, they reviewed aspects of relations between the Kingdom and the US, and ways to strengthen and develop them in various fields of cooperation.The two sides also discussed regional and international developments and the most prominent issues of common interest, Arab media reported.