Pentagon Chief Believes NATO Enlargement Should Be Considered by All Members of Bloc

Islam Times - The US authorities are committed to NATO's ‘open door’ policy, but say that the decision on its expansion should be made by all countries of the bloc, US Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin said on Saturday, commenting on Ukraine's bid to join NATO on an expedited basis.

"We are committed to supporting NATO's 'open door' policy, but how that proceeds (admission of new members to the alliance) is really an issue that's worked out by between the 30 (NATO) countries who vote on this. That work will have to be done in the future," he said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Hawaii. The press conference was broadcast live on the Pentagon's website."But right now, most we're focused on doing everything we can to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to be successful. And we're seeing some really good effects being created by the Ukrainian forces," Austin stated, TASS reported.On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski signed the country's application for expedited NATO membership. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not respond to a direct question from reporters about whether the alliance was ready to consider the application. Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev compared Kiev's bid to a request to "speed up the start of World War III".