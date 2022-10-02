0
Sunday 2 October 2022 - 08:24

Pentagon Chief Believes NATO Enlargement Should Be Considered by All Members of Bloc

Story Code : 1017230
Pentagon Chief Believes NATO Enlargement Should Be Considered by All Members of Bloc
"We are committed to supporting NATO's 'open door' policy, but how that proceeds (admission of new members to the alliance) is really an issue that's worked out by between the 30 (NATO) countries who vote on this. That work will have to be done in the future," he said at a joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Richard Marles in Hawaii. The press conference was broadcast live on the Pentagon's website.

"But right now, most we're focused on doing everything we can to make sure that Ukraine has what it needs to be successful. And we're seeing some really good effects being created by the Ukrainian forces," Austin stated, TASS reported.

On Friday, Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelenski signed the country's application for expedited NATO membership. NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg did not respond to a direct question from reporters about whether the alliance was ready to consider the application. Russian Deputy Security Council Chairman Dmitry Medvedev compared Kiev's bid to a request to "speed up the start of World War III".
Comment


Featured Stories
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Biden Signs Bill Comprising $12.4 Billion Aid for Ukraine: White House
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
Iran Intelligence Ministry Details recent Sabotage Operations
1 October 2022
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
French Companies Kill Yemeni Children with State’s Support
1 October 2022
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
German Government Approves Plans to Export Weapons to Saudi Arabia
1 October 2022
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
Raisi: The Brave Iranian People Won’t Allow the Enemies to Control Their Country
30 September 2022
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
Hamas Calls “Israel” Crimes Against Palestinian Children A Sadist Practice
30 September 2022
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
12 Senior Indonesian Officials Targeted by NSO
30 September 2022
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
Giant Tanker on Way to Loot Two Million Barrels of Yemeni Crude Oil
30 September 2022
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
President Raisi: Enemy Seeking to Disintegrate Iran by Sowing Discord among People
29 September 2022
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
Media: German Spies Helping Ukraine
29 September 2022
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
Pentagon Reveals “Full” List of Military Aid to Ukraine
29 September 2022
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
US Dictates to Sudan over Russian Military Base Plan
29 September 2022
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
Putin Grants Citizenship to Edward Snowden, Who Exposed US Surveillance
28 September 2022