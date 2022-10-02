Palestinian Deaths Toll in Occupied West Bank Stands at 100 This Year as Israeli Military Escalates Crackdown

Islam Times - A recent report has revealed that at least 100 Palestinians have been killed in the West Bank and East al-Quds this year, as tensions rise across the occupied territories in the wake of near-daily Israeli military operations.

The number, compiled by the BBC, reached 100 after the Israeli army martyred 7-year-old Palestinian boy Odai Trad Salah during a raid near the northern occupied West Bank city of Jenin.The Palestinian Health Ministry said he was shot in the head on Thursday morning in the village of Kufr Dan on the western outskirts of Jenin.At least three other Palestinians were injured, including one in critical condition.The death toll means this year is now becoming the deadliest for Palestinians in the West Bank since 2015.The vast majority were shot and martyred by Israeli forces and several by armed extremist Jewish settlers.The list of fatalities includes fighters from resistance groups, teenagers and young men shot after reportedly throwing stones, unarmed civilians and bystanders, protesters and anti-settlement activists, and individuals carrying out retaliatory operations.The oldest victims were two 80-year-old men in separate incidents. One of them, identified as Omar Assad, died from a heart attack after being bound and gagged by troops during a village raid in January.More than half of the 100 fatalities were recorded in Jenin and Nablus or surrounding villages on the northern flank of the West Bank.Moreover, at least a quarter of the total fatalities across the West Bank occurred when Israeli soldiers used live ammunition to fire at young men or teenagers who purportedly had thrown stones, petrol bombs, or improvised explosives.