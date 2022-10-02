283 Palestinians in Israeli Jails since 20 Years Ago: Report

Islam Times - There are reportedly more than 280 Palestinian freedom fighters, nicknamed “deans of the prisoners”, who have been in Israeli regime's jails since 20 years ago.

The Palestinian Detainees Affairs Commission reported that among these prisoners are 38 Palestinians who have been in prison since 25 years ago, and are nicknamed “the generals of endurance”. The reports adds that and there are also 25 freedom fighters who have been in prison since before the signing of the Oslo Accords in 1993 and the establishment of the Palestinian Authority, Wafa reported.The Commission said 17 of the “generals” have been in prison for more than 30 years and are nicknamed “icons of the prisoners”, the longest serving among them are Karim Younis and Maher Younis who have been in prison for almost 40 years.Among the 283 freedom fighters who have been in prison for more than 20 years, dozens were actually released in a prisoners’ exchange deal signed in October 2011, and then re-arrested in 2014 and their former sentences were reinstated, the most prominent of them is Nael Barghouti whose cumulative period in prison adds up to 42 years.