IRGC Commander Warns of Devastating Response to US, UK, S. Arabia Hostile Moves

Speaking at a ceremony in the capital Tehran on Sunday as he addressed the root causes of the recent unrest in Iran, Major General Salami warned "foreign powers against plotting against the Islamic Republic", stressing that enemies have launched "a political and media campaign to make up for their failures".“We warn our enemies, America, England, Saudi Arabia, and those who are trying to harm our country through destructive and vicious media outlets that we will trounce you. There is no way to infiltrate into this land,” he stated.“I can see with my own eyes and say that [the United States of] America has failed. All evil and wicked parties of the world have, therefore, come together to compensate for their defeats. They have embarked on a political and media campaign [against Iran],” the top commander said“One could see the manifestation of enemies’ onslaught aimed at making up for their humiliating defeats. They do not want to allow the existence of a powerful, influential, and sovereign country ruled by Islam," Maj. Gen. Salami added.“Americans view our regional clout as a major obstacle to their political, security, economic and cultural hegemony in the Muslim world, which is the most important part of the world,” the IRGC chief commander pointed out.He added that the US statesmen are trying to stop Iran's influence in the Middle East because they want to prolong their stay in the region, induce the nations, impose their diktats on them and advance their agendas.“Americans want to mobilize our youths against the Islamic establishment by means of trickery and deception. This is the last policy of enemies. They are betting on a combination of anything employed before. But, we have the experience and that would be enough to know enemies. Lack of knowledge is the cause of failure, while knowledge always ensures victory,” Salami said.“The few number of Iranian youths wreaking havoc on streets across the country has actually been deceived,” the military official continued, noting that Iranians know how to defeat their enemies.The IRGC chief commander stressed that Iranians from all strata of the society are strong, prudent, and against foreign powers’ conspiracies.He vowed revenge and massive retaliation against enemy actions, whether it be the downing of an unmanned aerial vehicle or a terrorist attack on a police station in the southeastern city of Zahedan in Sistan and Baluchestan Province.Protests have broken out in several Iranian cities over the death of Mahsa Amini, a young Iranian woman who died at the hospital a few days after collapsing at a police station in the capital Tehran.A full range of top Iranian officials have vowed thorough investigations into the case, including the president, parliament speaker, interior minister, prosecutor-general and police chief of the capital.In recent days, Iranian officials have blamed the United States and the European Unions for meddling in Iran's internal affairs over the death of Mahsa Amini. They advised the US and its allies against "opportunism and instrumentalization of the issue of human rights" by misusing the incident.Tehran reminded that the countries, which, themselves, towed a "long history of warmongering and violence" throughout the world, lacked the legitimacy that could authorize them to "moralize others" concerning the human rights.