Turkey Conducts New Airstrikes in North Iraq

Islam Times - Turkish news sources on Sunday reported that Turkey has launched an airstrike on northern areas of Iraq.

The Turkish National Defense Ministry said in a statement that as many as 23 PKK "terrorists" were killed in new round of airstrikes in northern Iraq, Turkish media reported.In late September, Turkey’s Defense Minister Hulusi Akar said that a total of 16 targets have been destroyed by the Turkish armed forces in a military operation against the PKK.Under the pretext of fighting PKK, Turkey has deployed its troops in areas of northern Iraq and Syria and is conducting aerial and artillery attacks on parts of the northern areas of these countries.Ankara has received widespread criticism from both Iraqi and Kurdish authorities in Bagdhad and Erbil as well as the international community for violating Iraqi sovereignty under the pretext of fighting the PKK.Baghdad has called Turkey's attacks an example of aggression against Iraqi territory and demanded the withdrawal of its troops from northern Iraq.